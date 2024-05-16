Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.76% of Guardant Health worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 3,351,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.92. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.