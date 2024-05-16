HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 398,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

HONE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.