Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

