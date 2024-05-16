Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of HYFM opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hydrofarm Holdings Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.