ICON Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $221.80 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 996,007,175 coins and its circulating supply is 996,007,337 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,986,779.8699644 with 995,986,145.5394235 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22573282 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,757,788.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.