Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

INCY stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,052. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

