Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,293. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INODGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

