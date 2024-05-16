Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Innodata Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,293. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
