Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Innodata Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of INOD stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,293. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

