Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 394,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,848,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

