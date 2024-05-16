Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $201,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,838. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $112.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

