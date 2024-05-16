International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,873. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

