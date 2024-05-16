Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT remained flat at $21.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

