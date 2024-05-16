IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 330,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,738. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 18.45% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

