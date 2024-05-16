Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 2,041,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

