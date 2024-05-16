iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,305,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after buying an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,667,000 after buying an additional 501,238 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.01. 1,759,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,264. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $118.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

