iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 310,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

