iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.41. 3,568,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,570,069. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $532.74. The firm has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

