iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.25

May 16th, 2024

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 8613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 515,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

