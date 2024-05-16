iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 8,605 shares.The stock last traded at $179.88 and had previously closed at $179.51.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $950.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.39.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.