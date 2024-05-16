iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 143,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,549,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.36. 12,981,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,683,909. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

