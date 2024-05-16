iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 243,254 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

