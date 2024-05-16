iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 287,025 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

