Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.