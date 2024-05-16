Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,912,000 after purchasing an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.80. 2,710,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

