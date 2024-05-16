Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 63,504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,504 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.9% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,792,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. 6,753,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

