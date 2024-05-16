Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 3,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Japan Display Stock Down 11.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Japan Display
Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Display
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.