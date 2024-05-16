JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.50

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.50 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 182829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.72).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.26 million and a PE ratio of -3,500.00.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

