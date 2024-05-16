Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 71.6%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 71.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.22. 33,644,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,307% from the average session volume of 1,397,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Kaixin Trading Up 71.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72.

Kaixin Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

