Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Kelly Services has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

