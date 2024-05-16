Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.62

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 933999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20.10. In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at C$20.10. Insiders have sold a total of 173,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

