KOK Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. KOK has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $240,226.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,517.64 or 0.99976490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012104 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00301662 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $268,627.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.