KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.80

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 50551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

