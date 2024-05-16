Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 129,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 690,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,914 shares of company stock worth $17,986,347 over the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

