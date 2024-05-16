Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Reduced by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $942.90. 812,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,374. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $559.41 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $935.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

