Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

LRCX stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $942.90. The stock had a trading volume of 812,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $935.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $836.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $559.41 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

About Lam Research



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

