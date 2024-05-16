Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

