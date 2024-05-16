Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.83. 1,130,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,720. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

