Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Position Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 500.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,794 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $89.72. 1,121,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,807. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

