Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

