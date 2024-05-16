Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.90. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 4,366,011 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

