McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.51. 2,326,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,344. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

