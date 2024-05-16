MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.39

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $22.92. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 137,101 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.
About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
