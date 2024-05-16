MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 10,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 87,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

