Molson Coors Beverage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 1,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.