Molson Coors Beverage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. 1,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molson Coors Beverage
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.