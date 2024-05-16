Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Down 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.43. Approximately 816,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,744,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

