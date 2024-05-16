MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.38

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 88336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at $17,241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in MorphoSys by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

