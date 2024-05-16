Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 6,674,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,095,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
