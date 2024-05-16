Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 6,674,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 3,095,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Mullen Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.