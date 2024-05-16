Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $439.07 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $268.69 and a 52-week high of $440.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.43.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582 in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

