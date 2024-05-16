Myro (MYRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45.47 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Myro token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. Myro has a market cap of $179.51 million and $45.47 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myro has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Myro

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.18828002 USD and is up 10.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $45,408,270.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.