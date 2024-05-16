Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading Up 6.5%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 51,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $315.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 3.52% of Neoleukin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

