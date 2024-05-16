NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 786.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,977 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.