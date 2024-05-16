Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock worth $1,533,465. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

